(Adds National Bank of Greece and Chicago Equity Partners)

June 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NATIONAL BACK OF GREECE

The chief executive of Greece's largest lender National Bank , Apostolos Tamvakakis, will step down on Thursday and be replaced by deputy CEO Alexandros Tourkolias, a source at the bank told Reuters.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC

Jefferies appointed Steven Latimer a managing director and head of Canadian Investment Banking. He will initially focus on the metals and mining sector.

Latimer was earlier with Credit Suisse, where he was head of Canadian metals and mining investment banking. He will be based in Toronto.

CITIGROUP INC

The company named Jonathan Larsen the global head of its retail bank, filling the position for the first time with an Asia-based banker.

Larsen, a 25-year industry veteran, will be based in Hong Kong and will continue to serve as head of Asia consumer banking, according to an internal memo.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank lost two of its top Geneva-based bankers in commodity trade finance, it confirmed, dealing a further blow to one of the sector's major lenders.

The two heads of energy and commodities finance for global trading hub Switzerland, Jacques Begle and Philippe Ziegler, have left BNP, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed to Reuters.

ALIXPARTNERS

The global business advisory firm said David Carlson will relocate from the United States to Shanghai to help in the expansion of AlixPartners' information management services unit in Asia. Carlson is at present a director in the firm's global information management services.

The firm appointed forensic-accounting specialist Mark Pulvirenti to its financial advisory services practice in Hong Kong.

CHICAGO EQUITY PARTNERS

The firm named Brian Portnoy as head of alternatives and strategic initiatives. (Compiled by Neha Alawadhi and Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)