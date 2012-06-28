(Adds Morgan Stanley)

June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The investment bank appointed Robert Herz, a former chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board, to its board of directors and made some changes to its board committees. The appointment of Herz, a former partner of accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, is effective July 2.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank hired former UBS AG executive David Gray to build its prime services operation in Asia Pacific, taking a bet on the fiercely competitive industry led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

CBRE GROUP INC

Ireland's leading commercial real estate firm appointed Gavin Wallace as associate director of its building consultancy (BCD) team in Belfast.

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO

The company appointed John Matovina as chief executive and Ted Johnson as chief financial officer.

ROTHSCHILD TRUST

The wealth structuring group hired Paul Stibbard as senior adviser. He was formerly co-chair of the global steering committee and head of the wealth management department at Baker McKenzie.

MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Manulife Financial said on Wednesday it appointed Elka Leung as managing director, head of product development for Asia.

Leung will be responsible for overseeing the product development process for the company.

ALPARI (UK) LTD

The online foreign exchange company said CEO Andrey Vedikhin will take over as chairman.

The present chief commercial officer Daniel Skowronski will be the new CEO. Both appointments will be effective in autumn.

LV=

The insurance, investment and retirement group appointed Mark Laidlaw its chief actuary. He was previously executive vice-president for Solvency II for AEGON. (Compiled by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)