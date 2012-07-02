BRIEF-Titan International enters credit and security agreement
* Titan International - on Feb. 17, 2017, co entered credit and security agreement with respect to a new $75 million revolving credit facility
July 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Marcus Agius quit as chairman of Britain's third biggest bank after an interest rate rigging scandal.
OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP
The Los Angeles, California-based investment management company appointed Marna Whittington to its board of directors.
JARVIS SECURITIES
The financial services company appointed Joylon Christopher as its new finance director.
UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management company appointed Malcolm Gordon as head of UK Institutional Client Relationship Management. Malcolm joined mid-June from Hermes Fund Managers. (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)
* AEP and Dynegy to transfer ownership of co-owned power plants
* Says on February 22, 2017 entered into a term loan credit agreement