(Adds Cairn Capital)
July 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Bob Diamond quit as chief executive of Britain's third
largest bank with immediate effect on Tuesday, the
highest-profile casualty of an interest rate-rigging scandal
that spans more than a dozen major banks across the world.
CAIRN CAPITAL LTD
The London-based asset management and investment advisory
firm hired Gerrit Gorp to lead its marketing in the Nordic and
Benelux regions. Gerrit worked at Pictet Asset Management since
2005. His last position there was chief marketing officer for
Northern Europe.
JUST RETIREMENT
The UK-based life insurance company appointed Alex Duncan as
chief risk officer with effect from September. Duncan has worked
with Old Mutual PLC for eight years in a number of
roles including head of UK acquisitions.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment management company hired Nina Krishna as
chief operating officer. Krishna has held senior positions at JP
Morgan, UBS and recently worked at HSBC in Dubai as COO for
Global Banking, Markets & Private Bank.
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)