(Adds Northern Trust)
July 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST
The investment management company named Laura Mandel
president of the Northern Trust Company of Delaware. Mandel, who
has been with the bank for more than 12 years, will relocate to
Wilmington from Chicago.
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
The REIT named Jim Taylor as chief financial officer. Taylor
will succeed Andrew Blocher with effect from August.
ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK
The Portuguese investment bank expanded its debt capital
markets business in New York with the appointment of Dennis
Holtzapffel as head of debt capital markets origination for
Spanish-speaking Latin America. He joins from Jefferies.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Jo Kaye as managing director and chief operating officer
of products, services and marketing. Kaye joins from Barclays
Wealth and will be based in London.
INGENIOUS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based company hired Wayne Ellis as investment
director and Mark Doidge as business development manager, with
immediate effect.
Ellis was previously director of private clients at Merchant
Securities Limited. Doidge most recently worked at Quilter as
regional sales manager.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)