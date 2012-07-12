(Adds BNY Mellon, Towers Watson)
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The financial services company appointed Li Cui as managing
director in the economics, commodities and strategy research
department and senior China economist. Cui joins from the Royal
Bank of Scotland, where she led the bank's macroeconomic
coverage on China. She will be based in Hong Kong.
BNY MELLON CORP
The financial services company hired Thomas Fay to head its
regional wealth management office in Providence, the capital of
Rhode Island. Fay will also join a select senior management team
focused on expanding business throughout New England, with
effect from July 9.
Before joining BNY Mellon, Fay worked for three years at
Citizens Bank as head of private bank and trust and chief
investment officer.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The New York-based financial services company appointed Ross
Howard as global leader for its insurance and reinsurance
brokerage business, effective Oct. 1. Howard, who joined the
company in 2002, will succeed Bill Eyre.
MOELIS & CO
The U.S. investment banking boutique company launched its
India operations with the hiring of Manisha Girotra as its
country head. She was the former India head of UBS AG.
