BRIEF-Wells fargo names two new independent directors
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Three employees from the company's chief investment office including Bruno Iksil known as the "London Whale", have left the bank, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The London-based employees - Achilles Macris, Javier Martin-Artajo and Iksil - were no longer listed in the company's internal employment database as of Thursday, the Journal said.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Lisa Maurer was hired as the director of the company's family office group. Maurer joins Citi Private Bank after having led a family office for 10 years. She will be based in New York City.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Manufacturer General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday.