Sept 10 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday.
To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The independent investment bank said Jeffrey Wasserstein has
joined the firm in New York to enhance its focus on the
pharmaceutical sector. Wasserstein most recently served as
senior vice president of business development & strategy at
Fougera Pharmaceuticals.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The investment banking firm said Gilles Pelisson joined its
global senior advisory board. He is a former chairman and CEO of
Accor Group.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Jayant Kumar as senior vice
president of its institutional sales team. Kumar, to be based in
New York, most recently served in the sales and marketing
divison at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The provider of financial services for affluent individuals,
families and institutions said it appointed Linda Cheresh as a
senior private banker. Cheresh most recently served as a vice
president of US Bank's private client reserve.
MARSH INC
The insurance broker and risk manager said it appointed Liz
Flynn to the newly created position of president of its
insurance services businesses.
She will retain her current responsibilities as president
and CEO of US Consumer. Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Marsh & McLennan Companies.
COUTTS & CO
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group,
appointed Stephen Rees as executive director, head of real
estate. He joins Coutts from Mosaic LLP.
FOROS GROUP
The strategic and M&A advisory firm said Bill Bock has
joined the company as a senior advisor, based in Austin, Texas.
THINK FINANCE
The developer of next-generation financial products for
underbanked consumers appointed Robert Johnson to its board.
MID EUROPA PARTNERS
The independent private equity firm focused on Central
Europe and Turkey said it appointed Manish Mittal as chief
financial officer. Mittal was previously the finance director at
Kennet Partners.
FIRST STATE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager named Marc Boudier and Lutz Feldmann to
its infrastructure senior advisors group.
ALLSTON TRADING LLC
The proprietary electronic trading firm appointed Raj
Mahajan as chief executive officer. He most recently served as
president, global trading of SunGard Data Systems Inc.
EMIRATES NBD
Dubai's largest lender by market capitalization has named
Aazar Ali Khwaja as its group treasurer, the bank said in a
statement on Sunday.
FOREX CLUB
The online broker appointed Vladimir Kozlov as CEO of Forex
Club's Group of Companies, effective immediately. Kozlov joins
Forex Club from independent private equity manager, Quadro
Capital Partners.
INTERNOS REAL INVESTORS LLP
The owner-managed real estate fund management business
appointed Steven Faber to its fund management team in UK.
Hugo van der Goes has been appointed as managing director of
Internos B.V. in the Netherlands along with Pamela de Lange
Storck who will join as senior financial controller.
François Lay will join the Paris team as an asset manager.
TROIKA DIALOG
The investment company, part of Sberbank Group, hired Max
Kolodkin and Sergei Chinkis as managing directors, and co-heads
of sector investment banking, for the company's Investment
Banking platform. Kolodkin arrives from Goldman Sachs and
Chinkis joins from HSBC Bank.
REECH AIM GROUP
The international asset management group appointed Elisabeth
Rukerebuka as sales director, institutional investors, for North
America, Benelux, France, Switzerland, and Western Africa.
Richard Hooper will join Reech's London office as sales
director, wholesale distribution, for UK and Ireland.
Andy Chia Song Herng joined as sales director in Singapore.