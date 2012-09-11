Sept 11 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank named former Fortigent chief investment officer
Nathan Sonnenberg as a new director of investments for its
ultra-wealthy Abbot Downing business.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The international banking group appointed Patrick Lee as
head of origination and client coverage and co-head wholesale
banking, Singapore. He joins Standard Chartered after four years
as Nomura's managing director, head of South East Asia
investment banking.
AXA Group
AXA China Region Insurance Company Ltd ("AXA Hong Kong")
announced today that it appointed Xavier Lestrade as chief
distribution officer, with immediate effect.
AXA UK appointed Yves Masson as Chief Executive of its
personal direct and partnerships business.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The private independent bank appointed Liz Bottomley as head
of private banking. She takes up her new role with Arbuthnot
Latham with immediate effect.
TROIKA DIALOG
The investment company which is a part of the Sberbank Group
appointed Peter Holowka as head of E-FX, managing director. He
joins from Unicredit, where he was the global head of eCommerce
CIB.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The European arm of the real estate investment advisory and
management business of Prudential Financial Inc named
Michael Gallagher an associate portfolio manager responsible for
managing UK and European strategies.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Ed Collinge to the position of
senior client advisor for UK and European strategic insurance
sales. Collinge was previously the head of capital management at
Legal & General's annuity business.