Sept 11 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday.
To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (SSgA)
The asset management unit of State Street Corp said
it has appointed Greg Ehret as global chief operating officer, a
newly created position. He will assume the position effective
immediately.
Ehret, currently based in London and a 20-year SSgA veteran,
headed the EMEA business. Mike Karpik, senior managing
director, will assume Ehret's current responsibilities as head
of EMEA.
THIRD AVENUE MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment advisory firm, said it has named David L.
Resnick president and a member of its investment team.
Previously, Resnick was chairman of Rothschild Inc's
global financing advisory practice, where he led the
firm's restructuring, debt advisory and equity advisory
businesses.
LEGG MASON INC
The money manager said Chief Executive Mark Fetting will
resign effective Oct. 1, and named Joseph Sullivan interim CEO
as the firm grapples with customer withdrawals.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP
The consumer finance company said its Chief Financial
Officer Robert Barry had decided to retire to spend more time
with his family.
NYSE TECHNOLOGIES
The commercial technology division of NYSE Euronext,
said it appointed Jon Robson as chief executive officer of NYSE
Technologies. Robson joins NYSE Technologies from Thomson
Reuters Corp .
ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD
Bermuda insurer Aspen has recruited a senior executive at
Barclays as its new finance director, leaving another
position for the British bank's new chief executive to fill.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank named former Fortigent chief investment officer
Nathan Sonnenberg as a new director of investments for its
ultra-wealthy Abbot Downing business.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The international banking group appointed Patrick Lee as
head of origination and client coverage and co-head wholesale
banking, Singapore. He joins Standard Chartered after four years
as Nomura Holdings Inc's managing director, head of
South East Asia investment banking.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC
The bank said Drew Brick has been appointed as head of the
RBS Market Strategy team in Asia Pacific. Rob Ryan has been
appointed as director and Gao Qi as vice president in the same
team.
AXA GROUP
AXA China Region Insurance Company Ltd ("AXA Hong Kong")
announced today that it appointed Xavier Lestrade as chief
distribution officer, with immediate effect.
AXA UK appointed Yves Masson as Chief Executive of its
personal direct and partnerships business.
DALTON STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
The global investment management firm said it appointed
Eleanor Lee as an analyst to work on its European equities team.
INSIGHT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (GLOBAL) LTD
The asset manager said it hired Cathy Braganza as senior
credit analyst. She joins Insight from Citi.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The private independent bank appointed Liz Bottomley as head
of private banking. She takes up her new role with Arbuthnot
Latham with immediate effect.
TROIKA DIALOG
The investment company which is a part of the Sberbank Group
appointed Peter Holowka as head of E-FX, managing director. He
joins from Unicredit, where he was the global head of eCommerce
CIB.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The European arm of the real estate investment advisory and
management business of Prudential Financial Inc named
Michael Gallagher an associate portfolio manager responsible for
managing UK and European strategies.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Ed Collinge to the position of
senior client advisor for UK and European strategic insurance
sales. Collinge was previously the head of capital management at
Legal & General's annuity business.