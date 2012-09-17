Sept 17 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday.
WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC
The investment banking and asset management firm appointed
Ryan DeVore to the new position of director of Private Client
Advisors. DeVore previously worked at Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney.
BARCLAYS PLC
The company appointed Tom Wood as head of Professional
Services. Wood joined Barclays in 2007 from Royal Bank of
Scotland Group PLC.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of
Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Michiel de Jong as
its president and CEO. Jong had worked with ABN AMRO and various
private equity firms.
WELLS FARGO INSURANCE
The world's fifth largest insurance broker, a part of Wells
Fargo & Co, named Howard McClure regional managing
director for its U.S. Southwest operations, which includes
Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.
MCB FINANCE GROUP PLC
The company, which offers loans to customers in Finland,
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, appointed Paul Aylieff as its
chief financial officer. Aylieff has worked for Royal Bank of
Scotland Group, Bank of America Corp and Merrill
Lynch & Co.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The private equity firm named Robert Mancini as co-head of
its infrastructure fund. Mancini is currently a managing
director at Goldman Sachs Group.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The asset management firm appointed George Hindmarsh as head
of its Asia Pacific business development. Hindmarsh joins from
Citi Transaction Services.
ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment firm appointed Matthew Littler and
Andrew Thomas as asset managers.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Dallas-based investment management firm appointed Jess
Larsen as managing director, business development for Europe and
the Middle East. Larsen previously worked for Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Simon Wilson as marketing director,
effective Oct. 1. Wilson previously worked as the sales and
marketing director at Old Mutual Asset Managers.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The asset management arm of Thomas Miller Group of Cos said
it appointed Tom Richards as head of private investment
management. Richards was previously a senior investment manager
for Maitland's investment services business.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The private bank appointed Kieran McDonnell as its new
senior chartered financial planner, effective
immediately. Kieran previously worked at Coutts & Co, the wealth
division of Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was senior
financial planning specialist.