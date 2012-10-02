Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
Oct 2 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Another top executive at the JPMorgan unit that lost $5.8 billion on derivatives trades this year is leaving the company.
Irene Tse, who headed the North America operations of the Chief Investment Office, told the firm she is resigning to focus on "entrepreneurial ventures," according to a memo on Monday from Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has promoted two of its top consumer banking bosses to its executive committee as the British bank's new boss puts more focus on traditional banking after criticism of its rapid growth in higher risk investment banking.
Under the rejig, Ashok Vaswani will become global head of retail and business banking products and services, widening his current UK role.
FINANCE HOUSE
The Abu Dhabi-listed company appointed Robert Mohamed, previously the top investment banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, as its chief investment officer.
CLARION PARTNERS LLC
The real estate investment manager named Jeroen Verheijden as a senior vice-president to spearhead the company's client business in the UK, the euro zone and the Middle East.
ETF SECURITIES (UK) LTD
The exchange-traded product provider named Matt Johnson as head of distribution for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).