JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The asset management and investment firm hired vetran
brokers E.H. Stanley Jr. and Geddings H. Crawford Jr, who
previously worked at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the
brokerage majority-owned by Morgan Stanley.
UBS AG
The bank promoted Min-Lan Tan, who was most recently head of
Singapore equities and research, to global head of macro
strategy research.
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
The bank named Troy Wright as president and chief executive
of its Mexican unit, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Mexico.
MAREX SPECTRON GROUP
The brokerage has appointed former UBS investment banker
John Wall as its chief executive.
Wall replaces Roger Nagioff, who agreed to serve for a
limited period during a time of rapid change and will become a
non-executive director.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management business of Aviva Plc named
Patrick Brien as chief executive of its Asia Pacific region.
QATAR EXCHANGE
The bourse named Rashid Bin Ali al-Mansoori as chief
executive, replacing Andre Went who will now work as a strategic
adviser.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm named Gareth
Davies as a director within the mergers and acquisitions team
based in London and the Thames Valley.
NATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS INSTITUTE
The professional investor relations association named Hulus
Alpay as chairman of its board of directors. He is currently
head of investor relations for Medidata Solutions Inc.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group appointed Jonathan May as
head of institutional business development, UK.