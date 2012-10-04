(Corrects item 6 to show that Crystal Financial's Evren Ozargun
has been promoted as team leader, not managing director, after
the company clarified)
Oct 4 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To
To
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays announced a shake up at its investment banking
business aimed at streamlining the business in the face of a
more challenging outlook for the industry.
Rich Ricci, head of corporate and investment banking, told
staff in a memo seen by Reuters that regulatory change and
clients' demands mean a greater degree of regional leadership
and coordination is needed.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo's international group named Christopher Lewis as
executive vice-president and head of global trade services. He
will be based in San Francisco. Most recently, he was the head
of trade and supply chain for North America at HSBC.
The bank also named Jim Hays as head of its wealth
brokerage services division. He was most recently president of
private client group, a division of Wells Fargo Advisors.
COUTTS INTERNATIONAL (UK)
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
appointed Michael Mount as managing director within
Coutts' international business in the UK. He joins from HSBC
where he held several senior positions in the private banking
division.
AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm named Phil Seskin as an industry
executive in the communications vertical. Most recently, Seskin
was senior vice-president of corporate development at Verizon
Communications Inc.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LTD
The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia appointed
Woong Park as chief executive of Eastspring Asset Management
Korea Co Ltd. Park was previously CEO and president at Mirae
Asset Global Investments (HK) Ltd.
CRYSTAL FINANCIAL LLC
The commercial finance company promoted Joshua Franklin as
chief operations officer and Evren Ozargun as team leader in the
underwriting and portfolio management group.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank named Philippe Zrihen as a managing
director in the firm's real estate investment banking group. He
will be based in New York.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)