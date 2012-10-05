Oct 5 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Barry Zubrow, who was head of risk management at JPMorgan Chase & Co when the bank was building a dangerously large position in credit derivatives, is retiring.

CARLYLE GROUP LLP

The asset manager appointed Joseph Schenk as operating executive in its global financial services group. He joins from First New York Securities LLC.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , said on Friday it hired a veteran adviser and manager from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the brokerage owned by the Swiss Bank UBS AG .

Mark Rabbe, a former UBS branch manager, moved to RBC in September after more than a decade at his old firm, where he also managed $85 million in client assets.

MSCI INC

The company, a leading provider of indexes, risk management advice and other investment analysis services, named Chris Ryan as managing director of Asia Pacific. Ryan would be based in Hong Kong. He joins from Australian asset management firm Perpetual Ltd.

SEGANTII CAPITAL

Hong Kong-based Segantii Capital has hired Ambrose Meau, the former head of trading at hedge fund Isometric Investment.

ALLIANCE TRUST SAVINGS

The unit of Alliance Trust Plc appointed Patrick Mill as managing director with immediate effect.

BERENBERG BANK

The bank named Robert Wood as chief UK economist. He joins from the Bank of England, where most recently he was responsible for advising the monetary policy committee on near-term growth prospects.