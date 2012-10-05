Oct 5 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform
us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Barry Zubrow, who was head of risk management at JPMorgan
Chase & Co when the bank was building a dangerously large
position in credit derivatives, is retiring.
CARLYLE GROUP LLP
The asset manager appointed Joseph Schenk as operating
executive in its global financial services group. He joins from
First New York Securities LLC.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of
Canada , said on Friday it hired a veteran adviser
and manager from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the brokerage
owned by the Swiss Bank UBS AG .
Mark Rabbe, a former UBS branch manager, moved to RBC in
September after more than a decade at his old firm, where he
also managed $85 million in client assets.
MSCI INC
The company, a leading provider of indexes, risk management
advice and other investment analysis services, named Chris Ryan
as managing director of Asia Pacific. Ryan would be based in
Hong Kong. He joins from Australian asset management firm
Perpetual Ltd.
SEGANTII CAPITAL
Hong Kong-based Segantii Capital has hired Ambrose Meau, the
former head of trading at hedge fund Isometric Investment.
ALLIANCE TRUST SAVINGS
The unit of Alliance Trust Plc appointed Patrick
Mill as managing director with immediate effect.
BERENBERG BANK
The bank named Robert Wood as chief UK economist. He joins
from the Bank of England, where most recently he was
responsible for advising the monetary policy committee on
near-term growth prospects.