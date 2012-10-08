Oct 8 The following financial services industry
appointments and departures were announced on Monday. To inform
us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY & GOLDMAN SACHS
Morgan Stanley's Qatar head Khalid al-Subeai resigned last
week to join the investment banking division of unlisted Barwa
Bank, while Goldman's Qatar Chief Executive Tamim al-Kawari has
joined investment bank QInvest, part-owned by Qatar Islamic Bank
, as deputy CEO, according to several sources aware of
the matter.
GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, a unit of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, has hired Andrew "Buddy" Donohue, a former head of
the division of investment management at the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, as deputy general counsel, according to an
internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.
U.S. BANCORP
The company promoted Sandra Fleming to the role of Florida
market leader for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank. She
will head both the Palm Beach and Naples offices. She most
recently served as region president and portfolio manager with
Wilmington Trust Florida.
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
The investment company named Duncan Squire as head of
performance & risk. He joins from Fidelity Worldwide Investment.
AXA PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity firm named Olivier Berment as co-head of
its private debt business.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (NGAM)
The asset manager appointed James Beaumont as head of
product consulting and solutions, durable portfolio consultant.
The firm also named Catherine Morat as head of the product
marketing team.
BNY MELLON
The bank named Navin Suri as Asia-Pacific head of
intermediary distribution. He joins from ING Investment
Management where he was managing director and CEO for the firm's
business in India.
M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment manager named Annabel Gillard as UK sales
director for its fixed income business. Annabel joined M&G in
September 2012 and was previously head of UK institutional
business development at Union Bancaire Privee.