Oct 9
appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform
us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The banking firm appointed Jonathan Bass to run its U.S.
fixed-income distribution and origination in New York. Bass was
previously head of high-yield sales at Mizuho Financial Group's
U.S. broker-dealer.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment bank named a long-standing capital markets
specialist, Rupert Hume-Kendall, as chairman of its corporate
and investment banking business in Europe.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The investment bank appointed Michael Eastwood as a managing
director and head of Americas equity research. He joins the firm
from Morgan Stanley, where he was director of North
American fixed income research.
MORGAN STANLEY, WELLS FARGO
Two veteran broker teams from Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch have departed for rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management and Wells Fargo Advisors, according to sources with
knowledge of the moves.
NEW SILK ROUTE
The private equity firm named William Campbell as senior
operating advisor for the firm's leadership team. Campbell is
the former chairman of the card services unit of JPMorgan Chase
, where he was most recently a senior adviser to the
chairman and CEO.
HERMES FUND MANAGERS
The fund manager named Rhodri Mason as head of investment
solutions & product strategy, based at its headquarters in
London. Prior to joining Hermes, he was head of UCITS management
at Man Investments.
STATE BANK OF INDIA
The bank appointed deputy managing director S. Visvanathan
as managing director.