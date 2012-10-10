GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
Oct 10 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UNICREDIT SpA
Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is set to become the vice chairman of Italy's biggest bank by assets.
JPMORGAN CHASE INC
The U.S. bank has hired Ahmed Saeed from Nomura Holdings to head its Middle East business focused on public sector clients.
BARCLAYS PLC
The investment bank appointed Peter Young AM as chairman of Barclays Bank Plc (Australia). He will be based in Sydney. He was the chairman of investment banking in Australia and New Zealand at ABN AMRO and a member of the advisory board at Royal Bank of Scotland in Australia.
HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The division of Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd appointed Kevin Rait as intermediary client director. He joins the firm from Arbuthnot & Co.
The firm also promoted Emma Laughlin as intermediary support manager.
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.