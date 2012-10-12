Oct 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo's independent brokerage business has expanded in Florida and Oregon with veteran adviser teams that joined the company from rival firms UBS Wealth Management Americas and Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The bank appointed John Shelley as chief risk officer, Asia Pacific. He was most recently chief administrative officer for markets & international banking (M&IB), Asia Pacific.