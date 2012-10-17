Oct 17 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP
The lender named Masao Yoshikawa, a former partner at
private equity firm Silver Lake, as its new head of mergers and
acquisitions in Japan.
CREDIT SUISSE
Bassam Yammine, top Middle East investment banker and the
co-chief executive for the bank's operations in the region, has
resigned to pursue personal business interests.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK
The bank appointed Spiro Pappas as chief executive, Asia.
Pappas was previously a senior banker at the firm.
BPI
Nicolas Dufourcq, chief financial officer of computer
consultancy Capgemini, is stepping down to become
chief executive of France's new public investment bank, BPI.
NEWEDGE GROUP
The brokerage appointed Michael Schulz as chief risk officer
for Newedge UK Financial Ltd, the group's UK office. Schulz
previously worked at Renaissance Capital in Moscow.
SECURIAN FINANCIAL GROUP
The financial services company named Christopher Sebald as
president of its Advantus Capital Management unit. Sebald was
previously executive vice-president and chief investment officer
at Advantus.