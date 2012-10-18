Oct 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS GROUP
BNP Paribas Investment Partners named Stephane Pouchoulin as
chief executive of its newly created advisory services partner,
FundQuest Advisor. Pouchoulin was previously delegated director
of FundQuest.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services company appointed Mike Rigby as head
of manufacturing, transport and logistics for the corporate
banking division. Rigby was previously corporate director in the
broader manufacturing, transport and logistics team.
STATE STREET CORP
State Street Global Advisors, State Street Corp's asset
management division, appointed Mark McNulty as managing director
and head of UK institutional clients. It also named Catherine
McLaughlin as senior relationship manager. Both will be based in
London.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The investment management firm named Khalid Murgian as
managing director and head of the Middle East and North Africa.
Murgia previously worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.