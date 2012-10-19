Oct 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SWISS RE AG
The reinsurer appointed Guido Fürer as group chief
investment officer and member of the group executive committee,
effective Nov. 1, 2012. He is currently the head of chief
investment office at the firm.
It also named John Dacey as member of the group executive
committee and chairman of its Admin Re business. Dacey was
previously head, group strategy and strategic investments.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Italy's largest insurer said on Friday Managing Director
Sergio Balbinot would leave his current role to take up the new
post of Chief Insurance Officer. It did not specify in its
statement who would be replacing Balbinot in the board.
STATE STREET CORP
The financial services company added Thomas Wilson to its
board of directors. Wilson is chairman, president and chief
executive of Allstate Corp.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
RBC Wealth Management named Tanya Blazhko and Nathalie
Gorshkova as directors of its London-based Eastern Europe desk.
Blazhko previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
while Gorshkova was with BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
JANNEY CAPITAL MARKETS
The company said it hired 12 people from MPS Fixed Income
for its certificates of deposit and structured product business
in its ongoing fixed-income expansion. It appointed Kevin Roche
and Jeff Miller to lead the team.
MARCUS & MILLICHAP REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES
The Calabasas, California-headquartered investment firm
appointed Paul Arena as regional research director. Arena
previously worked at Venturi Advisors.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management company appointed Andrew Gilbert
as an investment principal for infrastructure, OECD. Gilbert
will be based in New York.
GREYLOCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The asset management firm said Hans Humes, currently
chairman and chief executive officer, will additionally become
co-president and co-chief investment officer. It also named
Ajata Mediratta as co-president and Diego Ferro as co-chief
investment officer.