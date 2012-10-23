Oct 23 The following financial services industry
MORGAN STANLEY
Palmer Murray, a veteran Morgan Stanley broker and
former Los Angeles-based executive director of private wealth
management, has left the firm to join an independent advisory
firm in Beverly Hills-based Lourd Capital
Management.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity firm said it appointed Mauricio Salgar as
a managing director and head of its office in Bogotá, Colombia.
Prior to joining Advent, Salgar was a vice president and
member of the executive committee at Sanford, a privately held
investment firm.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm specializing in turnaround
and interim management said it hired Stephen Millington, who
joins as managing director.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The investment banker said it hired David Rodgers as a
senior analyst in equity research covering office & industrial
real estate.
EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT
Eaton Vance Management, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp,
named Kathleen Gaffney as vice president and co-director,
investment grade fixed income. Gaffney joins the company from
Loomis, Sayles & Company, where she was a vice president and
portfolio manager for the fixed income group.
WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of William Blair & Co hired Alex
Francois as the head of Australia and New Zealand institutional
distribution. Francois previously worked as the head of
distribution, investments at Provident Capital Limited in
Sydney.