Oct 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

VISA INC

Visa Inc said Charles Scharf, a former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co retail financial services division, will succeed Joseph Saunders as chief executive officer.

Scharf is currently managing director at One Equity Partners, which manages $10 billion of investments and commitments for JPMorgan Chase.

BARCLAYS PLC

The financial services company hired Adeline Chien as the managing director of the Hong Kong team. Chien joins Barclays from EFG Bank in Hong Kong.

OCBC Bank

The bank appointed Dennis Tan as the head of Consumer Financial Services Singapore and Group Premier Banking. He joined the company in 2009 as the head of Branch and Group Premier Banking.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

The financial consulting firm appointed Eric Fox and Vince Rosdahl as senior tax advisors in its northeast tax asset management practice in New York.

UBS EQUITIES

UBS Equities named Choo Guan Yeoh as the head of Singapore equities. Yeoh was the head of ASEAN CTE in the company. It also named Cheryl Lee as the head of Singapore Research.