Oct 25 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The bank named Paul Cummings as northeast regional managing
director for the company's Abbot Downing business. Cummings is
the former managing director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch
.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
Perella Weinberg Partners named Joseph Gatto as a partner in
the firm's advisory business, focussing on the consumer and the
industrial sectors. He has held senior management positions at
Barclays and Lehman before.
HSH Nordbank
Ailing German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank has
named a former top manager of peer BayernLB as chief
financial officer.
Last week, HSH had fired Chief Executive Paul Lerbinger and
replaced him with CFO Constantin von Oesterreich.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers, the asset management company within
the AXA Group, appointed Qi Sun as Emerging Asia Economist,
based in Hong Kong. Qi joins from the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority, where he worked as an economist focused on China.