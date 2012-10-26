UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JONES LANG LASALLE INC
The financial and professional services firm specializing in real estate said it hired Jessica Hughes as managing director in the firm's Boston office.
Hughes comes to the firm from Beacon Capital Partners, where, most recently, she served as senior vice president.
DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES LLP
The company named Lisa Dane as a director in its business intelligence services practice in New York. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts