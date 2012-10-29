(Corrects the firm's name to Throgmorton UK Ltd from
Throgmorton Trust Plc in the last item)
Oct 29 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
WELLS FARGO & CO
The company hired Brian Moon as managing director and head
of financial institutions mergers and acquisitions team.
Moon joins Wells Fargo Securities from Deutsche Bank, where
he was a managing director and head of financial institutions
M&A - Americas.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
Robert W. Baird & Co said on Friday it hired Karen Heintz, a
veteran branch manager in Minnesota from UBS Wealth Management
Americas.
Karen Heintz joined Baird from the St. Paul branch of UBS
, where she supervised 24 financial advisers
who managed $3.1 billion in client assets.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed Samuel Itzcovitz as global head of
clearing and financial institutions payments for Citi
transaction services.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
A subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp made a series of
appointments:
The commercial bank appointed Ed Cowling as director of the
specialty asset management division. He joins from Bank of
America where he was the national manager of real estate for
Bank of America's wealth management business.
U.S. Bank National appointed Mary Welk as managing director
of client advisory and Lance Losey as managing director of
wealth strategy for ascent private capital management of U.S.
Bank in Seattle.
HSBC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD
The insurance company named Juliana Lam as chief executive
officer for its China operations. Since joining HSBC in Hong
Kong in 1992, she has held senior positions in insurance and
wealth management.
ETF SECURITIES (UK) LIMITED
The company, which provides exchange-traded investment
products, named Peter Lidblom as head of the Nordic Region to
manage the group's relationships with financial institutions,
especially those in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.
Prior to this role, Lidblom served as an executive at NSBO
Ltd.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
The investment bank hired two London-based sales traders for
its Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) platform.
The company named Shu-Ming Peng as director for equity
products group (EPG) and Aimee Crane as vice president for EMEA
equities sales trading.
MID EUROPA PARTNERS
The private equity firm said it promoted Michelle Capiod to
partner, effective Jan. 1, 2013.
Michelle joined the firm in 2003 and is based in the London
office.
THROGMORTON UK LTD
Throgmorton, which provides accountancy and back office
services, hired Neil Oliver as tax director.
Oliver comes from Ernst & Young, where he was a senior
director.
