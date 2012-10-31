(Adds Morgan Stanley Wealth Management)
SCOTIABANK
The Canadian bank named Brian Porter as president,
effective Nov. 1.
Brian currently oversees all of the bank's personal, small
business and commercial banking operations in more than 55
countries outside of Canada.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The U.S. brokerage expanded its adviser footprint in Florida
and California with three veteran hires.
In Florida, advisers Leon Ciobataru and Luiz Boruchowski
joined Morgan Stanley from Wells Fargo Advisors.
In California, adviser Cheryl Young joined Morgan Stanley
from Raymond James Financial Inc.
ARTIO GLOBAL INVESTORS INC
The investment adviser named President and COO Tony Williams
as chief executive. Williams succeeds Richard Pell.
HDFC BANK LTD
The second-largest private sector bank in India made the
following appointments at its investment banking division:
Ajay Gupta was hired to lead infrastructure finance, Akshay
Dixit financial services and Abhishek Sharma healthcare and
pharmaceuticals.
Gupta joins the team from GE Capital, while Dixit and Sharma
come from MAPE Advisory Group.
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION
The trade body for the United Kingdom's asset management
industry hired Daniel Godfrey as chief executive, effective Dec.
1. Prior to this, Godfrey worked at the Phoenix Group.
