Oct 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

SCOTIABANK

The Canadian bank named Brian Porter as president, effective Nov. 1.

Brian currently oversees all of the bank's personal, small business and commercial banking operations in more than 55 countries outside of Canada.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The U.S. brokerage expanded its adviser footprint in Florida and California with three veteran hires.

In Florida, advisers Leon Ciobataru and Luiz Boruchowski joined Morgan Stanley from Wells Fargo Advisors.

In California, adviser Cheryl Young joined Morgan Stanley from Raymond James Financial Inc.

ARTIO GLOBAL INVESTORS INC

The investment adviser named President and COO Tony Williams as chief executive. Williams succeeds Richard Pell.

HDFC BANK LTD

The second-largest private sector bank in India made the following appointments at its investment banking division:

Ajay Gupta was hired to lead infrastructure finance, Akshay Dixit financial services and Abhishek Sharma healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Gupta joins the team from GE Capital, while Dixit and Sharma come from MAPE Advisory Group.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The trade body for the United Kingdom's asset management industry hired Daniel Godfrey as chief executive, effective Dec. 1. Prior to this, Godfrey worked at the Phoenix Group. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)