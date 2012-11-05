Nov 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company is revamping its institutional securities
business, and said Paul Taubman will retire as co-head of its
trading and banking unit while co-head Colm Kelleher will remain
president.
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank said it hired 17 financial advisers from
larger rivals as it strengthens its wealth management presence
in the United States.
In New York, Barclays hired Tom Dexter from Merrill Lynch
Wealth Management. Dexter previously worked as an
adviser for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and
Friedman, Billings, Ramsey & Co.
HUMANA INC
The U.S. health insurer said Bruce Broussard would take over
as CEO from Michael McCallister on Jan. 1. The move had been
planned but the timing was not known. McCallister remains
non-executive chairman.
MACQUARIE GROUP
The bank named John Waller as vice chairman for Macquarie
Capital. Waller will continue in his current role as a senior
managing director-financial institutions for Macquarie Capital.
PROLOGUE CAPITAL LLP
The investment firm said Arjun Viswanathan joined as a
portfolio manager.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank made a series of appointments:
Standard Chartered hired Alan Naughton as global product
head of investors & intermediaries and transaction banking.
Prior to this, Alan was the head of commercial management for
global funds services.
The bank also hired Andrew Hempshall as global head of
solution delivery & service, investors & intermediaries,
transaction banking. He joins Standard Chartered from State
Street Corporation.
Both Alan and Andrew are based in Singapore.
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG
The insurer, which has subsidiaries around the world,
appointed Mark Hartigan chief executive of global life Asia
Pacific & Middle East, effective Dec. 31, 2012.
Prior to this, he was the head of strategic business
development, global life.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The company cut the number of employees it lists as partners
to help streamline expenses.
Goldman has reduced the number of partners to 407, down 31
from February, the bank said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, without identifying the
partners that had been dropped.
AMUNDI
The asset manager hired Terence Khoo as director of
investment at its Hong Kong business.
Prior to this, Terence worked at HSBC James Capel, Credit
Agricole Asset Management, Kerry Asset Management and Frontpoint
Partners Asia.
Amundi has management teams operating in Europe, Asia,
Australia and the United States.
CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER BOARD OF STANDARDS INC
Alan Goldfarb, the chairman of an organization that
certifies and develops standards for financial planners has
stepped down amid allegations that he may have violated the
group's ethics rules.
CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS PLC
The investment trust appointed Sally Flanagan as associate
director to work in Caledonia's unquoted pool. Sally will
co-ordinate with Duncan Johnson, Head of Unquoted Investments.
Prior to this, she was the global head of healthcare at Permira
Advisers LLP.
REYL SINGAPORE PTE LTD
The asset manager, which is a subsidiary of the Geneva-based
Reyl Group, hired Nicolas Duchêne as chief executive of Reyl
Singapore. He will also continue as managing director of Reyl
private office.
CAMPBELL & COMPANY
The investment firm appointed William Andrews chief
executive and Michael Harris president, with immediate effect.
Andrews was most recently co-Director of research while
Harris served as director of trading since 2006.