BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
Nov 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
A division of the bank, RBC Wealth Management, has hired Harold Langer to expand its adviser footprint in Arizona.
Langer, who has worked in the industry for roughly three decades, moved to RBC in October after six years at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.
BNY MELLON
The investment management firm appointed Wendy Lim as regional head of business development for Asia-Pacific investment management. She will be based in Singapore.
Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Lim was the managing director for retail banking and wealth management for Asia-Pacific with ANZ.
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC
The financial services company appointed Mark Wallace as chief financial officer. Prior to joining Westwood, Mark served as CFO and held other positions for an S&P 500 real estate investment trust.
AABAR INVESTMENTS
The top shareholder in Italian bank UniCredit has lost its chief financial officer and another top executive, sources familiar with the matter said.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank named Sascha Kroissenbrunner as director in the industrials group.
Kroissenbrunner was previously the head of the general industrials group for central and eastern Europe at UniCredit Group in Vienna.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset manager hired Nigel Aston as managing director and head of UK defined contribution.
Prior to this, Aston was a business development director with data company DCisions.
INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment management firm hired Jonathan Hanke as associate director of research. Hanke has been an assistant professor at Duke university since 2006.
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
PARIS, Feb 13 France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.