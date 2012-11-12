Nov 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company expanded its adviser force in Arizona with a
veteran hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Karl
Rothermund, who has been an adviser for more than three decades,
moved to Raymond James in September.
PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT
The unit of Prudential Financial Inc said it hired
Michael Davis as senior vice president and head of its stable
value business. Before joining Prudential, Davis served as
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor's
Employee Benefit Security Administration.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
HSBC hired two veteran JP Morgan bankers, Olivier de
Grivel and Simon Derrick, to help expand its coverage of
financial institutions in Asia Pacific, according to a memo
obtained by Reuters on Monday.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The financial services firm named Alan Cottam as regional
business head, corporates and sovereigns for Europe, Middle East
and Africa. Cottam had worked with the Depositary Trust and
Clearing Corp and Lloyds TSB Financial Markets.
MENZIES BUSINESS RECOVERY LLP
The recovery and insolvency arm of accountancy firm Menzies
LLP named Robert Pick director.
REECH AIM GROUP
The asset management firm appointed Gary Sher as finance
director and Adam Mincer as head of operations and technology.
Sher had worked with East West Resources Plc and Mincer
with GLG Partners.
TOWRY
The wealth management company appointed Pete Cormack as a
wealth adviser in its Edinburgh office. Cormack previously
worked with Royal Bank of Scotland.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm, which specializes in
performance improvement and business advisory services, named
Dan Murphy as a managing director. Murphy was earlier with
AlixPartners LLP.
The firm also named Ian Woosey and Lynn Evison as senior
directors. Woosey previously worked at Summit while Evison was
with Kurt Salmon.
KNG SECURITIES LLP
The fixed income specialist appointed Andrea Podesta as
managing partner and head of fixed income. Podesta was with Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
ROWAN DARTINGTON
The fund manager named Kevin Bowhay as discretionary fund
manager. Bowhay previously worked at Lloyds TSB Private Banking.
LONDON & CAPITAL
The wealth management company appointed Chris Hood and
Graham Robinson as business development managers. Hood had
worked with Scottish Widdows while Robinson was with Zurich
Financial Services. The firm also promoted Paola Forsberg from
sales support to business development manager.