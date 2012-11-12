Nov 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company expanded its adviser force in Arizona with a veteran hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Karl Rothermund, who has been an adviser for more than three decades, moved to Raymond James in September.

PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT

The unit of Prudential Financial Inc said it hired Michael Davis as senior vice president and head of its stable value business. Before joining Prudential, Davis served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefit Security Administration.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

HSBC hired two veteran JP Morgan bankers, Olivier de Grivel and Simon Derrick, to help expand its coverage of financial institutions in Asia Pacific, according to a memo obtained by Reuters on Monday.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The financial services firm named Alan Cottam as regional business head, corporates and sovereigns for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Cottam had worked with the Depositary Trust and Clearing Corp and Lloyds TSB Financial Markets.

MENZIES BUSINESS RECOVERY LLP

The recovery and insolvency arm of accountancy firm Menzies LLP named Robert Pick director.

REECH AIM GROUP

The asset management firm appointed Gary Sher as finance director and Adam Mincer as head of operations and technology. Sher had worked with East West Resources Plc and Mincer with GLG Partners.

TOWRY

The wealth management company appointed Pete Cormack as a wealth adviser in its Edinburgh office. Cormack previously worked with Royal Bank of Scotland.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm, which specializes in performance improvement and business advisory services, named Dan Murphy as a managing director. Murphy was earlier with AlixPartners LLP.

The firm also named Ian Woosey and Lynn Evison as senior directors. Woosey previously worked at Summit while Evison was with Kurt Salmon.

KNG SECURITIES LLP

The fixed income specialist appointed Andrea Podesta as managing partner and head of fixed income. Podesta was with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The fund manager named Kevin Bowhay as discretionary fund manager. Bowhay previously worked at Lloyds TSB Private Banking.

LONDON & CAPITAL

The wealth management company appointed Chris Hood and Graham Robinson as business development managers. Hood had worked with Scottish Widdows while Robinson was with Zurich Financial Services. The firm also promoted Paola Forsberg from sales support to business development manager.