(Corrects Alvarez & Marsal's descriptor to say the company is a
professional services firm, not a private equity services firm)
Nov 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS LTD
The investment manager appointed Matt Gaden as head of
distribution for its Australian business. He joins from
Australia's annuity provider Challenger Ltd.
NEWEDGE GROUP SA
The brokerage appointed Daniel McGowan as chief
representative for China. He joins from Sino Ventures in
Philadelphia, United States and would be based in Shanghai.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The newly formed specialist provider of tax-efficient
solutions from the Shore Capital Group appointed David Kaye as
CEO. He joined Shore Capital in January 2006 as deputy general
counsel.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm hired Russell Kellner to its
private equity services group as a managing director based in
Boston. Prior to joining A&M, Kellner was a principal at Bain &
Co.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank named Joe Mevorah as managing director
of its financial advisory services, based in New York. Mevorah
joins from Gleacher & Co Inc.
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Garima Goel in
Bangalore)