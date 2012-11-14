Nov 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

Jose Cogolludo, formerly with BNP Paribas, joined Citi as global head of corporate sales on Nov. 1, the bank said in a statement. Cogolludo will report to Stuart Staley, global head of commodities, the bank said.

Fasil Nasim, also previously with BNP Paribas, will join Citi mid-month as head of corporate energy sales, while Ron Ruffini joins Citi as head of Latin American sales and mid/downstream oil sales for the Americas from Barclays , it said.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets strengthened its independent brokerage business in Vermont with a veteran hire from rival firm Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Adviser Bruce Scott Wilson moved on Friday to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or "FiNet," the company's broker-dealer catering to independent advisers who also function as business owners, Wells said.

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank named Fred DiCocco as head of its sales and relationship management, treasury services, for Asia-Pacific. He would be based in Hong Kong.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada, announced late Tuesday that it had hired Donald "Scottie" Mills, Steve Lahre, Jeff Fink and Brian Neault as advisers.

This veteran team of advisers joins from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and would be based in San Diego.

BENSON ELLIOT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP

The European private equity firm appointed Peter Cornforth as director of its retail operations.