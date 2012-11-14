Nov 14 The following financial services industry
CITIGROUP INC
Jose Cogolludo, formerly with BNP Paribas, joined
Citi as global head of corporate sales on Nov. 1, the bank said
in a statement. Cogolludo will report to Stuart Staley, global
head of commodities, the bank said.
Fasil Nasim, also previously with BNP Paribas, will join
Citi mid-month as head of corporate energy sales, while Ron
Ruffini joins Citi as head of Latin American sales and
mid/downstream oil sales for the Americas from Barclays
, it said.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets strengthened its independent
brokerage business in Vermont with a veteran hire from rival
firm Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Adviser Bruce Scott Wilson moved on Friday to Wells Fargo
Advisors Financial Network, or "FiNet," the company's
broker-dealer catering to independent advisers who also function
as business owners, Wells said.
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank named Fred DiCocco as head of its sales and
relationship management, treasury services, for Asia-Pacific. He
would be based in Hong Kong.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada,
announced late Tuesday that it had hired Donald "Scottie" Mills,
Steve Lahre, Jeff Fink and Brian Neault as advisers.
This veteran team of advisers joins from Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management and would be based in San Diego.
BENSON ELLIOT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLP
The European private equity firm appointed Peter Cornforth
as director of its retail operations.