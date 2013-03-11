(Corrects company name in headline to U.S. Bank from U.S.
Bancorp)
March 11 The following financial services
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BOFA MERRILL LYNCH
The head of structured solutions for ultra-wealthy clients
at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, Raphael Zagury, has resigned
from his New York-based post, a source familiar with his
departure said on Monday.
Zagury, who left Merrill on Monday, had been at the firm for
more than five years. It was not known whether he joined another
firm.
CITIGROUP INC
The head of Russian equities for the U.S. bank, Igor Kan, is
to leave, three sources with direct knowledge of his plans said
on Monday.
One of the sources said Kan was moving to a financial
platform being created by state-controlled Rosneft,
Russia's top oil producer.
U.S. BANK
The wealth manager named John Ostrand as trust officer for
The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Ostrand earlier worked
with U.S. Trust.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Nomura's chief executive for Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, John Phizackerley, has left the Japanese bank, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP
The life insurer appointed Philip Hampden-Smith executive
vice president and chief marketing officer, Asia. In the newly
created role Hampden-Smith will be responsible for agency
development, channel development, communications and branding,
wealth management and product strategy for the company's
operations in 11 territories across Asia. He will continue to be
based in Singapore.
WELLS FARGO INSURANCE
The company, a part of Wells Fargo & Co, appointed
David Robertson as the managing director of its Atlanta office.
Robertson will lead business development, client service and
sales, and cross-sell strategy for the insurance operations in
Northern Georgia and Tennessee.
CORDEA SAVILLS
The international property investment manager made two
appointments to its Nordic investment team based in Stockholm.
Helene Henning has been named as an asset manager and Sofia
Sandh an analyst. Henning joined from Genesta, an independent
real estate fund management company in Stockholm, while Sandh
joined from Catella Corporate Finance, where she was a
transactions analyst.
