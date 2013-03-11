(Corrects company name in headline to U.S. Bank from U.S. Bancorp)

BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

The head of structured solutions for ultra-wealthy clients at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, Raphael Zagury, has resigned from his New York-based post, a source familiar with his departure said on Monday.

Zagury, who left Merrill on Monday, had been at the firm for more than five years. It was not known whether he joined another firm.

CITIGROUP INC

The head of Russian equities for the U.S. bank, Igor Kan, is to leave, three sources with direct knowledge of his plans said on Monday.

One of the sources said Kan was moving to a financial platform being created by state-controlled Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer.

U.S. BANK

The wealth manager named John Ostrand as trust officer for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank. Ostrand earlier worked with U.S. Trust.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Nomura's chief executive for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, John Phizackerley, has left the Japanese bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP

The life insurer appointed Philip Hampden-Smith executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Asia. In the newly created role Hampden-Smith will be responsible for agency development, channel development, communications and branding, wealth management and product strategy for the company's operations in 11 territories across Asia. He will continue to be based in Singapore.

WELLS FARGO INSURANCE

The company, a part of Wells Fargo & Co, appointed David Robertson as the managing director of its Atlanta office. Robertson will lead business development, client service and sales, and cross-sell strategy for the insurance operations in Northern Georgia and Tennessee.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The international property investment manager made two appointments to its Nordic investment team based in Stockholm. Helene Henning has been named as an asset manager and Sofia Sandh an analyst. Henning joined from Genesta, an independent real estate fund management company in Stockholm, while Sandh joined from Catella Corporate Finance, where she was a transactions analyst. (Compiled by Avik Das and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)