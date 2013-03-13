March 13 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD
The investment management company said Brian Sauvigne has
joined Macquarie Capital as a managing director in its financial
sponsors group. Sauvigne, who will based in New York, was most
recently head of corporate development at Morgan Stanley
and was responsible for its global corporate mergers and
acquisitions activities.
ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK
The Portuguese bank appointed John Millar to head its
syndicate desk in London. He previously worked in corporate
finance and equity capital markets at Citigroup Inc and
Merrill Lynch.
BAWAG P.S.K.
The Austrian lender announced that Franklin Hobbs, chairman
of auto sector financier Ally Financial Inc, had become
chairman of BAWAG.
MAN GROUP PLC
The investment manager appointed Ann Lundberg as head of
U.S. consultant relations. Lundberg was previously with Putnam
Investments.
WASHINGTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
The independent advisory firm, which has expanded by hiring
away veteran advisers from the nation's largest U.S. brokerages,
has landed a team from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in
Southern California.
Advisers Janet Pearce, Bradley Saunders and Krista Murray,
who moved on Wednesday, managed more than $160 million in client
assets at Morgan Stanley.
ALCENTRA
The sub-investment-grade debt manager of Bank of New York
Mellon appointed Jack Yang as managing director and head
of Americas business development, and Michael Johnson as
managing director and head of UK direct lending. Yang was
previously at Onex Credit Partners and Johnson was earlier with
Cantor Fitzgerald.
CRT CAPITAL GROUP
The institutional broker-dealer hired Paul Caan, formerly of
Credit Suisse, as head of equity research sales. It also named
Eric Shenker as head of equity trading. Shenker had previously
worked with Deutsche Bank AG < and Morgan Stanley
.
ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING
The bank appointed Ian Pollock head of private banking,
North Asia, with effect from May 13. He was the Asian head of
Liechtenstein-based VP Bank.