(Corrects Deloitte Financial item to say William Belt was named
a director in the firm's Discovery practice, not the head of the
practice)
March 14 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNY MELLON CORP
The investment bank appointed Samir Pandiri as chief
executive of asset servicing and Lou Maiuri as deputy CEO.
Pandiri was CEO of Americas Asset Servicing.
DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES LLP
The audit firm announced that Sheila Smith will lead its
restructuring services for the Americas region and William Belt
was named a director in Deloitte's Discovery practice in
Washington, DC.
DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LTD
The professional services firm appointed Robert T O'Brien to
lead its global real estate group. O'Brien is currently a vice
chairman with Deloitte in the United States.
PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LTD
The South Africa-based financial services company said
Jonathan Hertz has been appointed as group chief executive with
effect from April 1.
BOFA MERRILL LYNCH
The brokerage has expanded its adviser force in New Jersey
and Minnesota with two veteran hires from rival Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, the company said on Thursday.
In Minnesota, adviser Mark Johnson joined Merrill as a
senior vice president after more than two decades with Morgan
Stanley. In New Jersey, adviser Brian Moore joined Merrill from
Morgan Stanley.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The professional services firm appointed Ron Huberman and
Tom Brady as senior advisors in its public sector services
group. Huberman will be based in Chicago while Brady will be
based in Washington D.C.
AON/ALBERT G. RUBEN
The retail entertainment division of Aon Corp named
Maureen McDonald as senior vice president in its Sherman Oaks,
California office. McDonald was previously with Marsh & McLennan
Co.
ALCENTRA
BNY Mellon's sub-investment grade credit asset manager has
named Jack Yang managing director and head of Americas business
development. Alcentra also named Michael Johnson managing
director and head of UK direct lending.
Yang was head of business development at Onex Credit
Partners and Highland Capital, while Johnson headed Cantor
Fitzgerald's European leveraged capital markets business.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The research firm added three analysts to its London-based
team of equities researchers. Andrew Mitchell joined as
financial analyst from Charles Stanley Securities, Tom Grady as
technology analyst from PricewaterhouseCoopers and Paul Hickman
as supervisory analyst from Peel Hunt.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The emerging markets investment bank appointed David
Ferguson head of consumer, media & IT research, and Nick
Robinson as consumer, media and IT analyst for Russia.
THE ECU GROUP PLC
The multi-currency manager appointed Yee Har Miller as head
of client services. Miller was associate director, client
services, at FundQuest UK Ltd.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)