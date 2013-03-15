March 15 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
The investment bank has appointed Steven Barg to a newly
created role in New York, moving the veteran Asia equity capital
markets banker to the firm's headquarters less than six months
after he took on a senior role in Singapore.
PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC
The 12th-largest U.S. bank by assets said Robert Reilly will
succeed Richard Johnson as chief financial officer when Johnson
steps down in the third quarter.
ACE LTD
The insurer said Robert Courtemanche has been appointed as
chairman and Mary Boyd as division president of ACE Private Risk
Services.
SCHRODERS PLC
The investment management company said its head of UK
equities, Richard Buxton, would leave the company on June 14. He
will join smaller rival Old Mutual Asset Managers, two
sources close to the matter told Reuters.
Schroders also said Errol Francis, co-fund manager of
Schroder UK Equity fund, has resigned.
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO INC
The brokerage firm said on Friday it hired a veteran adviser
from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage division,
bolstering the firm's adviser presence in Florida.
John Peterson moved to Stifel's Melbourne office last week.
MIZUHO SECURITIES USA
The broker-dealer subsidiary of the Mizuho Financial Group
appointed Allan Grauer as head of Latin America trading
and Sebastian Azumendi as head of Latin America credit trading.
INFRAHEDGE LTD
The State Street Corp -owned managed account platform
appointed Robert Picard to the newly created role of president,
InfraHedge North America.
SECURIAN FINANCIAL GROUP
The company promoted four persons to the position of second
vice-president. Julie Gerend has been promoted to second
vice-president, asset management business development, and
Suzette Huovinen second vice-president and actuary, corporate
actuarial. Ted Nistler has been promoted to the post of second
vice-president in the corporate tax department and Mark Sievers
has been elevated to become second vice-president of auditing.