March 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BOOST ETP LLP

The exchange traded products provider named Viktor Nossek as head of research with immediate effect.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm appointed Kyeung-Won Min as representative director and head of institutional sales in South Korea, with immediate effect.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group named David Konrad as US head of banks coverage team. Konrad joins from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, where he was the Large Cap Bank Research for the past five years. (Compiled by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)