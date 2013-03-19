(Adds Macquarie Securities)
BOOST ETP LLP
The exchange traded products provider named Viktor Nossek
as head of research with immediate effect.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The asset management firm appointed Kyeung-Won Min as
representative director and head of institutional sales in South
Korea, with immediate effect.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group
named David Konrad as US head of banks coverage team. Konrad
joins from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, where he was the Large Cap
Bank Research for the past five years.
(Compiled by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)