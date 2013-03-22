CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as commodity prices lose ground
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.
March 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The most senior managing director at Morgan Stanley's Asia infrastructure fund has left, a spokesman at the bank said, declining to comment further.
Hong Kong-based Deven Karnik headed Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners' (MSIP) investments in Australia and other developed countries.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The bank and discount brokerage company said Citadel LLC founder Kenneth Griffin, its one-time rescuer, would not seek reelection to the E*Trade's board.
SBERBANK GROUP
Sberbank CIB, the corporate and investment banking unit of the Sberbank Group, has appointed Steven Weller as head of FX trading, managing director. Weller will be based in Moscow.
DEUTSCHE ASSET AND WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Venkatesh Narasiah as chief operating officer for Asia Pacific.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The company named Morgan Laughlin as head of its Asia business.
