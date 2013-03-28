UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
March 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services company has named Greg Guyett and Rob Priestley as its new chief executives for the Greater China and ASEAN regions, respectively.
BARCLAYS PLC
The banking and financial services company appointed Yera Hagopian in its cash management team as Global Head of Liquidity Product. Hagopian joins Barclays from JP Morgan, where she was EMEA Head of Liquidity.
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
The Swiss bank appointed Jean-Pierre Stillhart as head of Private Banking Switzerland, based in Zurich.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , said it hired five veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania.
First American Financial Corp
The title insurer named Mark Seaton as chief financial officer, replacing Max Valdes. Seaton joined First American Financial in 2006 and until his appointment served as senior vice president of finance.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The employee-benefits consultancy firm appointed Paul Conley as the U.S. West division leader for its executive compensation consulting business, effective April 1. Conley, who first joined Towers Watson in 1995, has for the past 13 years served as the executive compensation leader in the company's Minneapolis office.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.