April 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Charlotte Jones, chief financial officer of group reporting at Deutsche Bank, will leave the lender this month, the bank said, declining to elaborate on the reasons for her departure. Jones joined Deutsche Bank in 2004 and helped oversee its switch to IFRS accounting standards.

TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

Chief Executive Ed Clark plans to retire on Nov. 1, 2014 and Bharat Masrani, group head of U.S. personal and commercial banking, will succeed him, the bank said. In preparation for the move, Masrani will become chief operating officer on July 1, 2013, the Toronto-based bank said.

NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL KHAIMAH

The bank's chief executive, Graham Honeybill, is to retire in July and will be replaced by Lloyds banker Ian Larkin, two sources told Reuters. Honeybill will become a non-executive director of the Abu Dhabi-listed lender, the sources said.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) appointed Alex Thursby from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group as its new chief executive on Wednesday, tapping his international experience to bolster the lender's overseas push.

Thursby, currently CEO for the international & institutional banking division of ANZ, has been appointed group CEO of NBAD effective July 1, the Abu Dhabi-based lender said.

ANZ said Gilles Plantè, CEO of Asia Pacific, and Steve Bellotti, managing director of global markets and loans, will assume Thursby's responsibilities during the company's search for a new CEO.

NASB FINANCIAL INC

The lender named Paul Thomas as chief executive on Tuesday. NASB also said David Hancock, formerly the bank's CEO, will retain his role as board chairman.

PRIVATE CLIENT RESERVE

Private Client Reserve, a part of U.S. Bancorp's. wealth management group, named Tim Hoekstra as a wealth management adviser in Phoenix.

PRAMERICA FIXED INCOME

The fixed income services provider, a unit of Prudential Financial Inc, named Conor Dempsey as managing director, Institutional Client Relations, effective immediately.

INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANKING & SECURITIES

The investment bank named Jeremy Wrathall as head of Global Natural Resources Europe. He will be based out of London. Wrathall, 49, was most recently managing director of resources at Salamanca Capital.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm named Lars Albert as head of sales for Germany and Austria, effective immediately. He is based in Frankfurt and reports to Oliver Morath, head of European and Middle East sales. Lars joins from Henderson Global Investors Ltd.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

Managing Director Thomas Mulhare will join the industry consulting company's insurance advisory services business in New York. The firm also said John Capasso and Rudy Dimmling joined as senior directors in New York, and Patrick Hughes in Chicago.

SACKER & PARTNERS LLP

The pensions law firm named Georgina Stewart as head of business development and marketing.

OGIER

The legal, fiduciary and administrative services provider said Bryon Rees was promoted to managing associate and Robert Macredie and Sally Peedom to senior associates.