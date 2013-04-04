April 4 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS
The investment banking division of U.S. Bancorp
appointed Brett Pearce as Financial Advisor in Galena, Illinois.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management division of JPMorgan Chase & Co
named Simon Crinage as head of its investment trust business.
Crinage replaces David Barron, who left the firm earlier this
year.
MAVERICK CAPITAL
Michael Pausic, who oversees media and telecommunications
investments at the $9 billion hedge fund, will be starting his
own hedge fund, two people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday. Pausic has moved back to Charlottesville, Virginia,
to set up the firm. He has been mulling the move for about a
year and will resign his partnership at Maverick, but he is
expected to keep close ties to the firm, one of the sources
said.
SBERBANK CIB
The corporate financing and investment banking services
provider, which is part of the Sberbank Group, named Jonathan
Gillbanks as managing director of Sberbank Merchant Banking. It
also said Anton Gazizov joined the Sberbank Merchant Banking
team as a director on March 26.
CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
The asset management firm named Foster Corwith and
Alessandro Valentini as portfolio managers, effective April 1.