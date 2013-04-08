April 8 The following financial services
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed former federal
prosecutor Mary Jo White as the new head of the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, the agency tasked with policing Wall
Street and writing new rules of the road for financial markets.
MORGAN STANLEY
The company on Sunday named veteran banker Sammy Kayello as
the chief executive and chairman of its business in the Middle
East and North Africa, replacing Kamal Jabre who is relocating
to London for a senior investment banking role.
SHUAA CAPITAL
The Dubai-based investment bank said it named Kamel
Almunajjed as chairman of its Saudi Arabia subsidiary, its
latest senior appointment as it tries to turnaround sustained
losses following the global financial crisis.
LLOYD'S OF LONDON
The specialist insurance market appointed Henrique de Campos
Meirelles, former governor of the Central Bank of Brazil, to its
Council, the body responsible for the management and supervision
of the Lloyd's market.
MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO LTD
The South Korea-based company appointed Efrain Fernandez as
emerging market specialist from Prudential Investments. Mirae
also appointed Antonio Lopez as emerging market specialist from
MainStay Investments/New York Life. The company appointed
Monique France as client portfolio manager from Morgan Stanley &
Co.
NOVAE GROUP PLC
The wholesale insurance underwriter said that Charles Fry
formally took up his position as chief financial officer with
effect from 8 April 2013. Novae had made the announcement on
Dec. 5, 2012.
AJMAN BANK
The United Arab Emirates-based Islamic lender has hired
Mohammad Zaqout as its new chief executive following the
resignation of its acting CEO.
QINVEST
The Doha-based investment bank said on Saturday it appointed
Michael Katounas, previously with Swiss lender Credit Suisse
, to run its investment banking division.
UBS AG
The company's Wealth Management Americas said on Friday it
hired two veteran advisers from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, expanding the firm's adviser footprint in
Arizona.