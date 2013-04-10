April 10 The following financial services
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
BNY Mellon Asset Management Japan is appointing a Japanese
equities team. Six investment professionals from ING Investment
Management will be based in Tokyo.
METLIFE
MetLife said Jenny Guisquet joined the UK Employee Benefits
business from Bupa International as sales desk manager.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Former federal prosecutor Mary Jo White was officially sworn
in as chairman, the agency announced.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The company hired Rajiv Louis to launch its Indonesia
office, people with direct knowledge of the matter said,
becoming the first major private equity firm to set up shop on
its own in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Sri Lanka-born Louis, 42, a banker with a decade of
dealmaking experience in Indonesia, left UBS AG
earlier this year.
MIZUHO CORPORATE BANK LTD
Mizuho appointed Luc Reynders general manager, Europe
corporate banking division. Reynders was earlier joint general
Manager at Mizuho Corporate Bank Nederland N.V.
NOMURA
The investment bank appointed Scott Bugie as Head of FIG
Ratings Advisory, EMEA. Most recently, he was co-head of
research for Global Financial Institutions.
HORIZONS ETFS MANAGEMENT (USA)
The unit of Seoul, Korea-based Mirae Asset Global
Investments Co Ltd appointed Joe Cunningham as executive vice
president and head of capital markets for Horizons USA.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
LaSalle Investment Management appointed Mahdi Mokrane as
head of research and strategy, Europe. Mokrane will be based in
London.
