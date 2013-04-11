BRIEF-Logitech reaffirms 2017 retail sales growth outlook
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
April 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP
The investment company named chief accounting officer Melissa Morrison as chief financial officer following the resignation of David Watson.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The boss of RBS' Japanese investment bank will leave following investigations by Japanese authorities into interest rate rigging, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Michael Dismorr as managing director of Middle East operations. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was the chairman of the Middle East Advisory Board and headed the Middle East and Africa Key Client Group.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed Daniel Salter as head of EMEA Strategy. Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, Salter worked at UniCredit as Head of EMEA Equity Strategy and Head of Russian Equity Research.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The company appointed Alex Pereira as head of Global Corporates FX Markets Solutions based in London.
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager hired Grant Peterkin as a senior portfolio manager in the Global & Emerging Fixed Income team.
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE CO HOLDINGS
The insurer named Sarah Doran as treasurer and senior vice president of investor relations.
