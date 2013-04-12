April 12 The following financial services
** HENDERSON GROUP PLC
The investment manager named Roger Thompson as chief
financial officer. He succeeds Shirley Garrood, who will also
stand down as director, effective July 1.
** MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES USA INC
The investment banker, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, appointed William Mansfield as chief executive
officer effective April 12.
He joins from Rabobank International, where he
was the head of Global Financial Markets Americas and CEO of
Rabo Securities USA Inc.
STATE STREET CORP
The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank named Jeff Conway
to lead its Global Exchange division, which will provide data
and analytics solutions. Conway has led various businesses and
corporate functions during his 25-year career at State Street.