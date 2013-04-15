April 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Khaled Eldabag, a senior investment banker at the Wall Street bank, who handled some of its biggest clients in the Middle East, has resigned, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** NOMURA HOLDINGS

The Japanese brokerage's head of equity trading for Asia excluding Japan, Jean El Khoury, has left the firm, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Jean El Khoury had joined Nomura as head of equity derivatives trading, Asia Pacific in January 2011 before being promoted to head of trading for all equity products in the region in December that year.

** STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank named Dorris Chen, previously with BNP Paribas, as head of China financials research. Dorris will be based in Hong Kong and will be responsible for covering the China banking sector.

** STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The regional investment bank said Norma Corio, previously with JPMorgan Chase & Co, was appointed as co-president of Miller Buckfire & Co, a bankruptcy workout company.

** RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of Royal Bank of Canada said on Friday it has hired Robert Magel, a veteran manager from Swiss bank UBS AG's U.S. brokerage division to oversee its Denver Tech office as branch director.

** STATE STREET CORP

The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank said on Saturday the top executive of its electronic foreign exchange trading business, Clifford Lewis, has left the company in a leadership shake-up.

The bank also said Jeff Conway would lead an organization dedicated to developing solutions to address clients' data information and trading challenges.

** FORUM PARTNERS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

The real estate investment management firm appointed Gregory Wells, previously with Deutsche Bank, as managing director and head of Asia in its Hong Kong office. He will be responsible for overseeing Forum's private equity business in Asia.

** TOWERS WATSON & CO

The employee-benefits consultancy firm appointed Massimo Borghello as a director in its Asia Pacific M&A consulting business. He was earlier a senior consultant based in Towers Watson's International Consulting Group in London.

** AON PLC

AON Hewitt, the human resources solutions business of Aon PLC, appointed Phil True as head of UK-based equity manager research team of its investment consulting practice. Before this, True headed the UK Institutional Equities at Credit Suisse Asset Management.

** BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Paul Loss, previously with JP Morgan Asset Management, as head of operations, effective immediately. Based in London, Loss will be responsible for delivering an efficient and effective operations platform.

** TOWRY

The wealth adviser appointed four regional wealth advice managers to new national roles. Jon Bowes was appointed as head of client advice, Neil Homer as head of client delivery, Andy Springall as head of client development and Rob Chandler as head of client acquisition.