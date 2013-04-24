BRIEF-DMC Global files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
April 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The company's U.S. brokerage has expanded its adviser footprint in four states with new hires from rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Edward Jones.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The banking group appointed Alvaro Patron as head of global corporate sales, financial markets. Patron, who joins from Citigroup, will be based in Singapore.
METLIFE INC
The largest U.S. life insurer appointed Kirstie Traas, who was previously with Zurich Financial Services, as head of operations based in its Brighton office.
STATE STREET CORP
The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank appointed Markus Steiner as head of its state street global services business in Switzerland, effective July 1. Steiner will replace current managing director René Charrière.
* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
