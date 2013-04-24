April 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The company's U.S. brokerage has expanded its adviser footprint in four states with new hires from rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Edward Jones.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The banking group appointed Alvaro Patron as head of global corporate sales, financial markets. Patron, who joins from Citigroup, will be based in Singapore.

METLIFE INC

The largest U.S. life insurer appointed Kirstie Traas, who was previously with Zurich Financial Services, as head of operations based in its Brighton office.

STATE STREET CORP

The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank appointed Markus Steiner as head of its state street global services business in Switzerland, effective July 1. Steiner will replace current managing director René Charrière.