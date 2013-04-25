April 25 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The largest U.S. brokerage, majority owned by Morgan Stanley
, has bolstered its adviser force in California and
Florida with two veteran hires from rival firms.
The new additions, who moved to Morgan Stanley in April,
came from Deutsche Bank and Bank of America
Corp's Merrill Lynch.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank appointed Rick McIntire as its global head of base
metal sales in London. McIntire, who was previously with UBS,
will join in mid-July. The company also hired Dylan Morgan as
the co-head of base metal trading. Dylan, who is also from UBS,
will be joining in mid-May.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management company said it
hired Ken Oliver Fritz as a managing director and co-head of
investment banking in Germany. Fritz joins from Credit Suisse,
where he was head of investment banking for Germany and Austria.
BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA
Brazil's largest foreign lender named Jesús Zabalza as chief
executive on Wednesday as investors continue to question the
ability of the bank to stem the impact of declining interest
rates and a spike in defaults.
THINK FINANCE
The developer of next-generation financial products for
underbanked consumers appointed Marcella Butler as its new chief
Human Resources officer. Prior to joining Think Finance, Butler
spent five years at Google Inc.
COMMERZBANK CORPORATES & MARKETS
The integrated corporate and investment banking arm of
Commerzbank AG appointed Christoph Thierolf as head
of its mergers and acquisitions business. Thierolf has worked
for Commerzbank since 2008 as co-head of the M&A healthcare and
pharma team.
LAVEN PARTNERS
The global consultancy company, which services the
investment industry, appointed Tom Morgan as new managing
director to lead U.S. expansion at the company's New York
office.
WTP ADVISORS U.K
The tax consultancy appointed John Ring to manage global tax
issues. Ring was formerly employed with Ernst & Young London.
AL HILAL BANK
The chief investment of the bank resigned, an official
confirmed on Thursday, the second senior executive to leave the
Abu Dhabi-based Islamic lender this month. It was not
immediately clear why Hussaini had left or where he would go.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset management company's LDI team appointed Daniel
Morris, previously with F&C Asset Management, as its solutions
manager. The company's independent group risk team hired Lef
Sigalos as investment risk manager.