May 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed Young Kim as a managing director in its equity capital markets group responsible for the energy and power sector. Kim joins Deutsche Bank after working at UBS AG for 13 years.

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

The New York-based discount broker named Navtej Nandra president and head of its core retail brokerage operations. He was head of international operations at Morgan Stanley Investment Management for the past three years.

E*Trade on Tuesday also named Liza Landsman as chief marketing officer. She was most recently global head of digital marketing at investment management firm BlackRock Inc and had previously worked at Citigroup Inc and Bravas Partners.

WEX INC

The corporate payment solutions provider appointed Melissa Smith as president, effective immediately. She will replace Chief Executive Michael Dubyak on Jan. 1, 2014.

HARRIS WILLIAMS & CO

The middle market investment bank promoted nine senior professionals from its London, Minneapolis, Richmond and San Francisco offices.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The real estate investment management and advisory business of Prudential Financial Inc appointed Annemarie Manning as a director in the business development team at its London office. Manning previously worked at Greenhill & Co Inc as principal, real estate, infrastructure and private equity.

HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The division of Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd appointed Nick Hendy as Intermediary Client Director. Hendy previously worked with Aviva Investors as investment sales manager.

J.W. CHILDS ASSOCIATES LP

The private equity firm promoted Todd Fitzpatrick to chief financial officer from vice president of finance. Hemanshu Patel was promoted to a vice president from senior associate. The firm also hired Jeffrey Miller as a vice president.