May 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank appointed Young Kim as a managing director in its
equity capital markets group responsible for the energy and
power sector. Kim joins Deutsche Bank after working at UBS AG
for 13 years.
E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP
The New York-based discount broker named Navtej Nandra
president and head of its core retail brokerage operations. He
was head of international operations at Morgan Stanley
Investment Management for the past three years.
E*Trade on Tuesday also named Liza Landsman as chief
marketing officer. She was most recently global head of digital
marketing at investment management firm BlackRock Inc
and had previously worked at Citigroup Inc and Bravas
Partners.
WEX INC
The corporate payment solutions provider appointed Melissa
Smith as president, effective immediately. She will replace
Chief Executive Michael Dubyak on Jan. 1, 2014.
HARRIS WILLIAMS & CO
The middle market investment bank promoted nine senior
professionals from its London, Minneapolis, Richmond and San
Francisco offices.
PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS
The real estate investment management and advisory business
of Prudential Financial Inc appointed Annemarie Manning
as a director in the business development team at its London
office. Manning previously worked at Greenhill & Co Inc
as principal, real estate, infrastructure and private equity.
HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The division of Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd appointed
Nick Hendy as Intermediary Client Director. Hendy previously
worked with Aviva Investors as investment sales manager.
J.W. CHILDS ASSOCIATES LP
The private equity firm promoted Todd Fitzpatrick to chief
financial officer from vice president of finance. Hemanshu Patel
was promoted to a vice president from senior associate. The firm
also hired Jeffrey Miller as a vice president.